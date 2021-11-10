Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto received a heroic welcome in Kisumu city when he visited the lakeside region to popularise his presidential bid on Wednesday.

During his entry to the magnificent city, Ruto’s motorcade was blocked at Kondele, where youth chanting Ruto’s name demanded his address.

In his speech, Ruto urged the Kisumu residents to vote for him come 2022.

He further promised to work with all hustlers from the region.

The second in command also promised to help hustlers to grow themselves.

In his brigade, the DP was accompanied by several motorcycle riders from the region.

Some people in the crowd had carried wheelbarrows to show their support to UDA. Ruto arrived in Kisumu yesterday, where he is planning to make a 3-day trip before he leaves for Machakos.

Here is the video of Ruto’s heroic reception in Kisumu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST