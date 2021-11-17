Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again demonstrated that he is a man of the people after he slept in a sleepy village in Tharaka Nithi County on Tuesday night.

Unlike other presidential candidates, who are usually ferried by choppers and then to red carpets in hotels in Nairobi, Ruto who was campaigning in Meru County on Tuesday decided to sleep at little known Bongo Hotel which is owned by Mr. Bongo

Bongo, who calls himself a hustler, is vying for the Maara Parliamentary seat.

The millionaire is seeking to unseat long-serving legislator, Kareke Mbiuki.

“The surprise guest lodging at the Mt Kenya Chogoria route gate new resort has excited Tharaka Nithi, as the joint remained little known, until today!” said journalist Caroline Riungu.

Ruto will conclude his 5-day tour of Mt Kenya East on Thursday before heading to Western region where he will popularize his 2022 presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST