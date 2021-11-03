Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time revealed why he cannot work again with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Juja, Kiambu county, on Wednesday, Ruto, who was on a campaign trail in the larger Mt Kenya region, said that Raila Odinga is a man of Vitendawili and working with him is a total waste of time as he will delay projects while concentrating on his tales.

Ruto also blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for saying that the Jubilee party will support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

He wondered how a strong party like Jubilee can lack a candidate to support and instead endorse Raila, who he termed as a man of vitendawilis.

“They are now telling us that Jubilee we will be supporting Raila Odinga.

“Do we not have any other person to support from the Jubilee party and opt for Raila?

“If you Support Raila, he will take more time in his vitendawili and forget about development, therefore all the projects will be stalled,” Ruto said.

