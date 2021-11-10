Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally revealed why he fell out with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Kondele on Wednesday, when he began his 3-day tour of Luo Nyanza, Ruto said his relationship with his boss started deteriorating when the President entered into a handshake with Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga.

Ruto said after the handshake, Uhuru and Raila Odinga began drumming up support for Building Bridges Initiative, which was aimed at expanding the Executive.

Ruto said the fallout began after he realised that Uhuru and Raila Odinga are only interested in their stomachs and not the problems facing Kenyans.

The DP stated that Uhuru and Raila’s mission angered him and that is what eventually led to a fall-out between him and the President.

“Yes I realized the two gentlemen were creating more positions in the executive instead of solving problems facing Kenyans,” Ruto said.

