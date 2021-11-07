Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 7, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has welcomed Deputy President William Ruto’s foray into Ukambani on his political tours, saying leaders have the right to tour every region to sell their political agenda.

Speaking on Saturday, when he attended three functions in three constituencies of Mwingi West for a fundraiser in aid of five university and secondary school students, Kalonzo challenged Ruto to tell Kenyans how he has managed to amass the cash he dishes out.

Kalonzo said it is unfortunate that leaders have used their authority and positions of power to enrich themselves whilst grounding government parastatals like Kenya Power, forcing Kenyans to endure high costs of electricity.

“I have said, even if they visit Ukambani a hundred times, they are welcome, but they should remember that they will account on where they are getting the monies; the salaries of Members of Parliament, Deputy President and even President is known,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper party boss also said it is immoral for leaders to brag with ill-gotten money and use it to “bribe Kenyans to gain popularity”.

“We will now talk openly, and people will be held to account because there must be integrity in service,” he stated.

