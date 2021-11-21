Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto spends Sh100 million per month on his 2022 presidential campaigns.

Speaking in Trans Nzoia County on Saturday, Raila wondered where Ruto gets the money yet his monthly salary is Sh2 million.

“In one month, he spends Sh 100 million yet his monthly salary is Sh2 million.

“Where does he find all this money? It is your own money that he has stolen,” Raila said.

The ODM boss said that if elected president in 2022, he will seal all the loopholes used by civil servants to steal public funds.

“If elected president, I will seal all those loopholes that they have been using to steal from Kenyans and I would get enough money to allocate to needy Kenyans.

“All we want is to change our agenda for Kenyans from that of Tanga Tanga. We want to improve the livelihoods of our nation,” he said.

