Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto wished the earth would open and swallow him after being heckled badly in Nyamira County on Tuesday.

The DP began his tour of Nyamira and Kisii counties on Monday, where he had a very successful rally in Keroka town, where he was welcomed by a mammoth crowd.

However, when he toured Kebirigo, West Mugirango constituency, Ruto met strong resistance from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s supporters, who severally interrupted his speech by chanting the name of Jakom, who is the Nyanza region political kingpin.

Politicians being heckled has been a common characteristic of Kenyan Politics.

It is always believed that some elements are always staged to perform the ritual to humiliate presidential candidates who visit some regions.

“BREAKING: DP Ruto heckled in Kebirigo, West Mugirango, Nyamira. Residents say they want Raila Odinga.”Blogger Abuga Makori wrote on Twitter and shared a video of the incident.

