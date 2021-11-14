Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kiambu residents to reject electing Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro as a governor in 2022 because he is a man who loves chaos and violence.

Speaking on Saturday in Thika, DP Ruto said he had received reports from his intelligence that Nyoro had hired students from Mt Kenya University to come and heckle him in Thika.

In his speech, Ruto urged the Kiambu electorate to reject Nyoro because he is living in the past.

“Ambieni Nyoro hapa sio kwa ODM. Maneni ya Kitendawili watu wa Kiambu hawataki,” Ruto said.

While popularising his 2022 Presidential bid, the second in Command also promised that the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) will never see the light of the day.

“Kwa uongozi yangu BBI itazikwa kwa kaburi la sahau.Hamtawai sumbuli na reggae,” the DP said.

The UDA party leader was accompanied by several lawmakers and 2022 aspirants in various elective posts.

They included Thika MP Kimani Wainaina popularly known as Jungle, who hosted the second in command and will be vying for Kiambu gubernatorial seat.

The UDA brigade is set to pitch camp at Murang’a County in the next two days and will be hosted by Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

The Kenyan DAILY POST