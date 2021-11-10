Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was forced to cut short his speech in Kisumu County on Wednesday after goons from Kondele slum pelted his convoy with stones.

The DP was delivering his speech when rowdy youth from the crowd began throwing stones to stop him from delivering his speech.

This forced police, who were armed to the teeth, to lob teargas and disrupt the rowdy youth who were allegedly hired by an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician.

Kisumu County is popularly known for supporting the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and it is well known for being Raila’s backyard.

During his speech later, Ruto lectured politicians whom he blamed for sponsoring the youth that tried to interfere with his rally.

On this, he started by telling the youth that “please stop throwing stones.

“We want some respect and Kenya is for all of us.

“There’s no need of throwing stones.”

He then added that “I want to tell those leaders that have paid these young men to throw stones that shame on you! Shame on them!

“We are a united Kenya. One Kenya and those who are throwing stones are being misguided by leaders who have poor ideas.”

