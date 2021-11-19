Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by Radio Africa has shown that Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat despite former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ‘gaining ground’ in the Mt Kenya region.

Raila and Ruto are the front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The poll indicated that if elections were held today, Ruto will get 45.6 percent of votes followed by Raila Odinga with 28.6 percent.

One Kenya Alliance principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi followed far behind with 2.4 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Gideon Moi would only secure 0.9 percent of the votes if the election was held today, according to the poll.

14 percent of Kenyans are still undecided.

The poll was conducted between November 10 and 17 in all 47 counties with a sample size of 3,152 respondents.

The data was collected using computer-aided telephone interviews. It had a sampling error of +/- 1.75 percent with a 95 percent confidence level.

The Kenyan DAILY POST