Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party MP has blasted Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for attacking Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

Last weekend, Ruto’s allies led by Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, accused Matiang’i of going against the constitution by campaigning yet Cabinet Secretaries are not to engage in politics.

Nyoro and his coterie accused Matiang’i of using his office to drum up support for Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

But in an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday morning, Migori County Woman Representative, Pamela Adhiambo, accused Nyoro and his ilk of behaving like women in labour.

She maintained that there was absolutely nothing wrong with what CS Matiang’I had said in connection to working with Raila.

Pamela argued that President Uhuru Kenyatta had called upon his Cabinet and the entire government to support the Handshake, and so Matiang’I was merely following a governmental directive and not necessarily declaring support for a presidential candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST