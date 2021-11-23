Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of inciting the Maasai Community against him.

On Monday, Ruto, who was campaigning in Narok, was heckled by residents who were chanting Raila Odinga’s name.

Speaking after the heckling, Ruto, who attended the housewarming ceremony of Nominated MCA Leah Nkanae at Olopito village, Narok County, accused Raila of using the Maasai Mau forest issue to incite Narok residents against him every general election.

Ruto stated that he has no plans of taking back those who were evicted to the forest should he get elected president as is allegedly being propagated by his opponents.

The DP reiterated that he supports the conservation of forests and that’s why he never meddled with the issue during the eviction period.

“I was in power when the evictions were being done, and I had the power to influence otherwise but I did not,” Ruto said.

