Tuesday, 02 November 2021 – Jacque Maribe’s sister, Cate, has called out controversial comedian, Eric Omondi, for trying to chase clout using their son.

She commended Jacque for revealing to the public that he is a deadbeat dad.

Cate further disclosed that Eric is a serial liar and whenever Jacque asks him to support their son, he always takes her for a ride.

“Umemuanika kama nguo baridi kwa fence ya sengenge (you’ve aired him on a clothesline to dry)…good job, mama. Do not use our baby to chase clout,” she wrote.

She reminisced how Eric lied to Jacque last year that he was sending her money to pay school fees for their son, a promise that he has never honoured to date.

She urged Eric to man up and take responsibility and reminded him that a real father takes care of his own flesh and blood.

“Baba ni ule analea si sperm donor (fathers are responsible ones, not just sperm donors). PS bado nangojea umalize kupark gari unitumie fees ya mtoto wako (I’m still waiting for you to park your car and send your son’s school fees), oh sorry, was that last year?” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.