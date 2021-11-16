Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday November 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto went ballistic on Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi during his tour of the County yesterday.

This follows Kiraitu’s move to endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga for President in the upcoming election.

Unimpressed by Kiraitu’s move, the visibly furious Ruto told the Meru Governor to stop selling Raila’s presidential bid in Meru and move with the trend.

He accused Kiraitu Murungi of imposing Raila Odinga on the electorate instead of allowing them to choose their preferred presidential candidate.

“We, 8 million people, have lacked someone to lead us, we have no brains… until they bring us Raila Odinga to lead us? That is disrespectful.”

“We have formed the Government twice, developed the country, all over a sudden someone is bringing us, someone to lead us,” William Ruto said.

The DP protested the move to impose Raila on the Meru residents saying that he is a destructive man.

“Someone who throws stones, destroys railways, breaks parties… to lead us? No, Kiraitu should stop joking with us, don’t take us for fools,” Ruto added.

Ruto’s speech attracted the reaction of Kiraitu Murungi, who has accused him of spreading politics of hate.

Kiraitu argued that Meru residents will not benefit from Ruto’s presidency since he has no proper policies in place.

“We must refrain from politics of hate and unnecessary invitations. The people of Meru want policies that will benefit them post 2022, they want to hear policies on miraa, tea, coffee, milk among other economic policies. Not shallow empty rhetoric,” Kiraitu Murungi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST