Monday November 15, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, has moved to defend his social protection program from his critics who have termed it as a big fallacy that cannot work in Kenya, especially with the dwindling economy coupled with huge debts.

Addressing a political rally in Lamu, Raila called out his critics, led by Deputy President William Ruto and ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, terming them as fools for imagining that his promise to give poor households a monthly stipend of Ksh 6,000 if elected president next year will not work.

He expressed confidence that the social welfare program promise was implementable saying he knew where to get the money to fund the Ksh 6,000 monthly to poor families.

“Those who think I can’t implement KSh 6,000 monthly stipend if elected president are fools,” the ODM party leader said.

Raila promised to seal corruption loopholes and divert the money to the Ksh 150 billion yearly social welfare program that he has promised Kenyans should he assume power next year.

“I’ve been a Prime Minister and I know where money is,” he said.

On Sunday while attending a church service on Ngong Road, Mudavadi criticized Raila’s Ksh 6,000 promise saying it was unachievable.

“Where will you get the money to fund the program? Let us not lie to Kenyans with unachievable promises meant to hoodwink voters,” Musalia said during the church service.

Similar sentiments were shared by Ruto who has maintained that the Sh 6,000 promise was a bald-faced lie meant to hoodwink the poor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST