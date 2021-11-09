Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 09 November 2021 – This hilarious clip shows the moment a Luyha man spoilt the party for his friends, just when they were preparing to share a bottle of mzinga.

They had gathered in a house party to have fun and the Luyha man was given the ‘Mzinga’ to ‘bless it’, something that most drunkards are fond of doing when they meet for drinks.

However, things turned south after the bottle slipped from his hands when he was tapping it to ‘bless it’, leaving his colleagues cursing after the drink poured on the floor.

A Twitter user shared the hilarious video and captioned it, “Why U Shouldn’t Let A Lunje Bless Your Drink”.

Here are some of the reactions.

