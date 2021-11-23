Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of being behind the fall of the Jubilee Party and the ouster of Deputy President William Ruto and his allies from the ruling party.

Speaking on Tuesday when he accompanied DP Ruto to campaigns in Kericho County, Murkomen who is a former Senate Majority leader, said Ruto and his allies’ ejection from Jubilee Party is because of Raila’s abilities to among others, crush the party and drive a wedge between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

“When you (Ruto) started the journey together with Uhuru and even formed the Jubilee Party, you wanted to unite the country.

“But the devil who dislikes unity accessed your house and broke everything.

“He has reduced Jubilee to a smaller party than even Sisi Kwa Sisi,” Murkomen stated.

Murkomen further stated that so bad are things in Jubilee that the remaining members no longer want to be associated with it, resulting in them opting to be seen closer to Raila than the President.

“Raila has shattered Jubilee to an extent that no more than 10 MPs can attend Uhuru’s meetings anymore, down from the 200 he would initially meet.

“Even the remaining ones are now in ODM as they don’t want to be identified with Jubilee,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST