Monday, November 29, 2021 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has warned presidential candidates not to fool the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region with the Deputy President position.

Speaking yesterday, Kahiga noted that presidential candidates, among them ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, will have to do more than just dangle the DP position to get the votes from the mountain.

According to him, the presidential candidates will have to pick a running mate from the region and allocate more senior positions in government if they intend to get votes.

“The only thing I know that moves Mt Kenya is when they have one of their own and they rally behind that individual.

“Unless one clearly demonstrates they are capable of taking care of their interests then the votes will come,

“The DP position in this country is toothless, they do not deliver much for communities.

“We need to negotiate as Mt Kenya on a package, not on a single position and it is important to say that equity is key in this country,” he echoed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST