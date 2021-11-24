Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – DJ Joe Mfalme has left tongues wagging after releasing his events calendar for December.

While his fellow deejays are struggling to find shows, he is fully booked for the festive season.

The highly-rated deejay will rake in some good amount of money as revealed by comedian Obinna.

Commenting on his timeline, Obinna revealed that DJ Joe charges at least Ksh 70,000 per show and if you do the math, he will pocket at least Sh 2 Million during the festive season.

“Multiply by 70K worst-case scenario. That’s clean Ksh 2 Million.

“My sister needs a husband. I can hook up it easy,” Obinna hilariously commented on DJ Joe’s post.

The 34-year-old deejay has worked hard to build his brand.

He shot to fame in 2008 after he participated in the Pilsner Mfalme DJ Competition.

He came second in the competition and attracted the attention of Capital FM.

They hired him as their resident deejay and he worked for the station for nearly a decade.

