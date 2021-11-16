Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday November 16, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governors Mike Mbuvi Sonko and his Kiambu counterpart, Ferdinand Waititu, shared a light moment on Tuesday when they bumped into each other at the Milimani Law Courts.

The two, who are facing graft charges, were having a conversation animated with laughter outside the Anti-Corruption Court.

They were both appearing in court for the hearing of their respective cases of alleged theft of public funds and abuse of office.

Sonko was in court for the hearing of his Ksh357 million graft case, while Waititu was attending his Ksh588 million corruption case.

Both Governors were ejected from office after being impeached by their respective County Assemblies and the decision upheld by the Senate.

This came even as Ann Kananu was being sworn in today as substantive Governor for Nairobi replacing disgraced Mike Sonko.

Kananu had been serving as the Deputy Governor for Nairobi.

Here are photos of their light moments at Milimani Court;-

The Kenyan DAILY POST