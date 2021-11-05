Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 November 2021 – A disabled man from Githurai is using his own resources to campaign for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The man who is identified as Samuel moves around with his wheelchair in the streets campaigning for Raila.

He claims Raila is the only man who can transform this country.

“Bumped into this man in CBD, his name is Samuel, a disabled man from Githurai and a great supporter of the 5th president Raila Odinga.

” He has converted his wheelchair into a campaign vehicle for Baba. I listen to him and he told me, his big challenge is fuel. I gave him Ksh.10, 000 rewarding him for the good job he is doing and he couldn’t hide his joy akasema the 5th president ni Baba,” a social media user wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.