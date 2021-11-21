Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 21, 2021 – The late Sharon Otieno’s mother, Melinda Auma, has addressed a statement doing rounds on social media, claiming that she was given a direct United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket by Deputy President William Ruto.

Auma, who is vying for Ward Representative position (MCA), distanced herself from the allegations, continuing to state that she had neither received money nor a car from the DP.

The statement alleged to have been signed by one of her family members indicated that the DP had brokered a deal to protect Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who is the prime suspect in the death of Sharon Otieno.

But Auma refuted the claims, stating she did not own any vehicle.

“The statement is fake and just based on propaganda.

“There will be a lot of that during this election period. I have never received any vehicle or cent from the DP. I am just an aspirant like any other,” Auma stated.

Auma went on to state that she supported the DP on the basis of his policies and the bottom-up economic model.

At the same time, Auma noted that she did not regret being in the same political party as Obado, adding that she was not aware the governor was also a member of UDA before she joined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST