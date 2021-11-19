Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has recounted how ODM leader Raila Odinga helped her escape after beating a government official.

Speaking at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) yesterday during the Azimio la Wamama summit, Ngilu revealed that she physically assaulted a District Officer but Raila intervened to ensure that she was not jailed.

The county boss said that the former Prime Minister sent her a battery of lawyers, including Siaya Senator James Orengo and Paul Muite, when she was facing assault charges who ensured that she was released.

While pleading with all women across the country to throw their weight behind Raila who is expected to give a fifth stab at the presidency, Ngilu cited the incident to prove to the women and all Kenyans that they are all safe in Raila’s hands.

“I am telling you that in Baba’s (Raila Odinga’s) hands, we are safe and you should not be worried at all when he becomes president,” she stated.

Recently, Ngilu confessed that she switches off the TV every time she sees Deputy President William Ruto speaking on the television; a clear indication that she hates the DP with a passion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST