Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Renowned rapper Julius Owino alias Juliani has caused abuzz online after he was pictured in Western region in the company of Lillian Nganga.

He shared photos standing on a rock while barefoot and said walking barefoot is therapeutic.

“Been walking barefoot. I call it, ‘’Earthing’’ being connected, releasing the toxin to the ground and receiving all the healing power of the earth. Being planted. A seed has to die before it grows up again, ”he captioned the photos that were taken Kisumu, where he hails from.

Lillian also shared photos from the same location and said she felt refreshed.

“Gratitude, like water, legends buoyancy to all. Refreshed and ready for the week,” she wrote.

Netizens concluded that he had taken Lillian to visit his mother.

“I’m sure this is somewhere in Kisumu. Welcome Luoland mama,” a social media user wrote.

“Luoland is very beautiful. Welcome home in-law,” another one added.

“Have you taken Lillian home to say hi to mother-in-law,” one of his followers posed.

