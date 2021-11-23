Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The leading sports betting company in Kenya, Odibets, has partnered with Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack (Diamond Platnumz) to launch “WasafiBet” in Tanzania. One of Africa’s entertainment industry icons known for his stage name called Diamond Platnumz, a Tanzania Bongo Flava recording artist, dancer, philanthropist, and businessman.

He is a household name for many in East Africa has set the ball rolling with his latest investment into the sports betting industry, partnering with one of Kenya leading sports betting firms, Odibets. They will officially launch the new sports betting firm called “WasafiBet” on December 9, 2021. The partnership will see Diamond as part of the co-owners of “WasafiBet,” the set to be launch new sports betting firm announced the partnership in Tanzania Dar Es Salaam.

The new betting company WasafiBet website went live today November 22, 2021. The website is a mobile-first platform that will also accept a bet in SMS betting and offer customers the opportunity to access varieties of betting markets to bet. Including some of the famous sporting events from the popular football leagues in Europe, such as the English Premier League, Italian, and Spanish La Liga, and other popular sporting activities, both in live and pre-match and thousand of varieties of markets to choose from at the same time, casinos enthusiast and e-sports games will also be available for customers on WasafiBet platform.

The musician is an astute entrepreneur. Besides betting, Diamond has also invested in real estate, having bought houses in Kenya, his native Tanzania, and South Africa. He also owns a radio station and TV stations and has several endorsements deals with different companies to his name. Odibets Kenya was launched in 2018 and one that has rapidly made a name for itself within a short period in the Kenyan betting scene and recently launched in Ghana.

The betting firm is expected to hit the ground running as this new partnership is a historic one for the betting firm and Diamond. It is expected to stir a disruption in the Tanzania sports betting market.