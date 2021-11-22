Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently preparing for what looks like another attempt at the presidency, going by his intensified political activities over the last couple of months.

Today, Raila, 76, stormed West Pokot County where he took his “Azimio la Umoja” message even as he prepares to make a huge political declaration next month on whether he will vie for the presidency or not.

Before his tour of West Pokot, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, stormed Kitale town, the hub of Trans Nzoia County, where he addressed a huge gathering that came to attend his rally.

However, it was not smooth sailing as angry youths interrupted his speech demanding that the ODM boss donates some money to them, a commotion that threatened to halt his rally.

Raila was forced to defend himself by saying that he has already given half a million to support the youth groups.

“Mimi nishatoa shillingi elfu mia tano”. Raila said responding to a crowd that chanted, “toa, toa”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST