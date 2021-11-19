Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto took his political campaigns to Embu County, where he made several stopovers to address his supporters.

He shared photos of his well-attended roadside rallies on his social media pages but one of the photos taken when he was addressing a mammoth crowd has sparked a lot of reactions online.

The controversial photo is that of an elderly woman being lifted by his supporters while seated on a wheelbarrow.

Netizens castigated him for risking the life of the elderly woman to gain political mileage.

“Disrespectful, shameful and morally wrong,” one of his followers commented.

“The humiliation had to be meted to an elderly grandma from Mt Kenya,” another one added.

Below is the controversial photo and some of the reactions.

