Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – A junior cop is accusing Deputy Inspector General of Police, Edward Mbugua, of destroying his marriage.

The aggrieved cop, identified as Wycliffe Ombede, has been charged with threatening to kill his ex-wife Grace after he discovered that she is having an affair with the police boss.

Wycliffe broke down in tears while narrating how Mbugua called him and told him to keep away from his wife or suffer dire consequences.

“The man who took my wife called me and introduced himself as my boss then further revealed that he is the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

“I didn’t believe it because I did not expect someone of Mbugua’s calibre to threaten his junior as he did,” Ombede said.

Mbugua reportedly ordered him to stop calling his ex-wife or face serious consequences.

“I’m calling to let you know that the girlfriend of yours is now my wife and you should keep off from her,” Ombede reported.

He claimed Mbugua added; “You are a junior officer so I want you to keep off completely.

“I have cleared her dowry from her parents so keep off her or I will deal with you,”.

Ombede alleged that he has spent over Ksh 1 Million to finance his ex-wife’s education at KMTC.

“She was from a poor family so I financed her studies in medicine,” he lamented.

After her graduation, he paid Ksh 150,000 as dowry to officially marry her.

Here’s a photo of Wycliffe and his ex-wife during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.