Saturday, 06 November 2021 – Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has been exposed by his baby mama for neglecting his child despite the DNA results proving that he is the father.

Itumbi’s baby mama reached out to Boniface Mwangi and alleged that he has been threatening her whenever she requests him for child support.

The court had directed him to remit Sh 20,000 monthly in support of the child but he is yet to comply with the orders.

She has been trying to seek justice but Itumbi bribes her lawyers.

“Help me seek justice for my child. We are really suffering. Every time I get a new lawyer, they bribe them…please help, my daughter is almost going to school and I don’t have a stable job,” the lady told Mwangi.

Itumbi has also been sending goons to threaten her and she now fears for her life.

She has been forced to relocate to another estate after strange men in motorbikes started following her.

She reported the matter at Kasarani police station but no cop was willing to help her after she mentioned Itumbi’s name.

Mwangi called out Itumbi on Twitter and urged him to take responsibility.

“Good morning @OleItumbi. Your Baby Mama is in my Instagram DM asking l help her get justice.

“I will quote for you the Bible “But if anyone does not provide for his own, and especially for those of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”- 1 Tim 5:8,” he wrote.

Here are screenshots of Itumbi’s baby mama conversation with Boniface Mwangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.