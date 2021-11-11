Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 November 2021 – Dennis Itumbi has exposed a county askari from Kisumu who was among the goons that stoned Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcade at Kondele.

The rogue cop identified as Wilson Amanda Dugi has known links with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He has even been pictured with Raila Odinga several times.

According to Itumbi, Wilson organized a group of rowdy youths to heckle the Deputy President and stone his motorcade.

Below is a post by Itumbi exposing the rogue cop.

The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) are going through the pictures, updates and Videos from Kisumu.

So far, they are reporting that Kisumu County Askaris with known links to Raila Odinga were involved.

1. In the Star Digital Video attached, The person holding placard in red is called Wilson Aminda Dugi Dugi.

In the video, he led a group of people ahead of DP Ruto arrival. They sang and chanted pro-Raila songs. They then exited, to begin the disruption.

2. WILSON AMINDA DUGI DUGI is a serving Kisumu County Askari, from publicly available information.

3. He is also captured (and circled in a screenshot below) in a Nation Digital update posted shortly after the violence.

4. The violence was clearly planned and designed by the owners of Brand VIOLENCE.

It is so DECLASSIFIED!

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.