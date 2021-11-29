Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has finally revealed the tribe from which Deputy President William Ruto will pick his running mate.

Itumbi spoke on Monday after Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, in a long Facebook post, claimed that Ruto is fooling Kikuyus and will not pick a running mate from Mt Kenya region.

“William Ruto is a very shrewd politician. The reason he has committed everything he has into Central Kenya is to convince Kikuyus that he is ‘mûndû wa nyûmba’.

“So that we can think he represents our interests. The intention is so that ultimately he can then convince us that we don’t need someone from our community at the Presidency: that with him as President our interests as a community will be taken care of.” Ngunjiri wrote.

But in a quick rejoinder, Itumbi told Ngunjiri to first unveil their Kieleweke Presidential candidate and his running mate before attacking DP Ruto.

He further said DP Ruto, who is the leader of the hustler nation, will pick his running mate from the ‘largest tribe in Kenya’ which is the hustler nation.

“FIRST show us your Presidential Candidate. The PARTY and the Agenda #HustlerNation will be the running mate of William Ruto.

“It is the largest tribe in Kenya,” Itumbi wrote in response to Ngunjiri.

