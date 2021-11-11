Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has alleged a plan by the ‘deep state’ and state machinery of blocking Deputy President William Ruto from holding a rally in Murang’a County.

Muranga County is regarded as the political stronghold of the Deputy President and this is making the deep state uncomfortable.

The DP is supposed to attend a church service in Kigumo on Sunday and thereby hold several rallies in Kigumo town, Kangari, Muthithi, Maragua and Kenol.

However, Kigumo MP, Ruth Mwaniki, under the advice of the ‘deep state’ has invited Interior Cabinet Secretary Matiang’i to create a parallel rally.

“Kigumo, Muranga County awaits DP William Samoei Ruto on Sunday.

“In attempts to stop DP, area MP Ruth Mwaniki has invited CS Matiang’i to create a parallel rally.

“PUPPET IG will soon claim he has intelligence so as to stop the DP – #HustlerNation has a simple message for you #PoweringDreams will go on as scheduled,” Itumbi stated on his Twitter page.

The allegations by Itumbi have come only a day after DP Ruto was forced to end his tour of Kisumu prematurely after rowdy youths pelted his motorcade with stones at Kondele.

