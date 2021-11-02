Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, has sensationally claimed that the 2022 General Election has already been rigged.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Cherargei stated that this is so because cabinet secretaries who hold delicate positions in the government have declared their support for the Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga.

“I have seen Joe Mucheru, Eugene Wamalwa, and Fred Matiang’i. These people should protect the country, but we saw them recently declare their support for Raila Odinga,” he stated

According to Cherargei, the three CSs retaining their positions is the first path to unfair election results.

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack these three CSs as a way of showing that he values the peace of this country.

“I want to request President Kenyatta that in the interest of the peace and integrity of elections in this country, they must be sacked or given lighter duties.”

“There is no way we can have the Minister of Interior, Defence and Information and Communications Technology support one candidate as we approach the General Election,” Cherargei stated.

Cherargei noted that it would be very unfair for Deputy President William Ruto and his allies if the three retained their positions during elections.

“I want to say this without the fear of contradiction. The rigging of the 2022 general elections has already begun.”

“Uhuru, I heard you say recently that you want to protect this country.

“The only way you will achieve that is if you fire these CSs and give these roles to different people,” the Senator remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST