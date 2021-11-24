Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 24 November 2021 – A notorious fraudster, identified as Sammy Gichuki Waigwa, is wanted for absconding court.

Gichuki, who is a lawyer practicing under S. Gichuki Waigwa & Associates, was taken to court after he defrauded a local company Sh 20 Million.

He appeared in court for the first hearing and vanished afterward.

A warrant of arrest has since been issued against him.

DCI circulated his photo online and urged anyone who might have information that may lead to his arrest to report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.