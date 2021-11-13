Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data Clerk

Sanergy is an award-winning social venture based in Nairobi, Kenya. We undertake three exciting lines of work:

We provide safe, sustainable sanitation services to residents living in urban informal settlements of Nairobi and Kisumu using end-to-end non-sewered sanitation solutions. Watch here!

We implement a circular economy model to sustainably manage sanitation and organic waste generated in cities. Using technologies developed in-house, we upcycle the waste into insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer, and biomass fuel. We operate the largest organics recycling plant in East Africa. Watch here!

We partner with cities to develop and deliver safe sanitation and waste management for urban residents. Using a systematic methodology, we match cities’ sanitation and waste management needs with technology and service delivery models, and then offer clear guidance on the steps that governments, funders, service providers, and technology developers can take to develop and implement integrated service delivery systems.

Operational since 2011, Sanergy serves over 140,000 urban residents with safe sanitation services every day. Sanergy collects and treats over 12,000T of waste per year, and successfully sells its agricultural end-products to farmers in over 20 counties in Kenya, who see improved yields and increased incomes. At the same time, we have built a team of over 400 employees from diverse backgrounds who solve diverse problems, but all embody the drive, creativity, teamwork, and passion that make us achieve our goals. For our work, we have been recognized by the Gates Foundation as one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals accelerators; by Fast Company, one of the 10 most innovative companies in the world doing social good and one of the 10 best companies in Africa, and the Food Planet Prize for our innovative circular economy approach.

About the role:

Sanergy is hiring a proactive Data Clerk to join the team in supporting data entry operations for several exciting projects.The role is based in Kinanie – AthiRiver.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Follow weekly shift plans and daily set production schedules to execute assigned tasks as per the work instructions, SOPs and CCPs

Attend scrum meetings and other sessions called by the supervisor to discuss and resolve work challenges

Meet biweekly with your supervisor to review previous weeks’ performance and discuss plans and set expectations for forthcoming weeks – Proactively communicate conditions and concerns that may, or are affecting you from performing your job actively

Work collaboratively with other employees within your section to achieve daily targets as per the given schedules – Attend and actively participate in daily scrum and scheduled team meetings – Escalate process non-conformances to your Crew lead – Report any unresolved misunderstandings to your Crew lead or Talent Partner

Have cordial interactions with the community as you do your work – Report any complaints or concerns raised by existing customers or any other member of the community

Manage your time within set shift plans and daily schedules, AM and PM schedules as agreed with your Crew lead

Proactively ask or seek clarification from your Crew Lead on any areas of work that are unclear – Openly share ideas during scrum and team meetings on how current processes can be improved – Participate in new improvements initiatives as assigned by your Crew lead

Use resources assigned to you sparingly as per the resource plan shared by your Crew lead – Use and handle assigned company assets as per set policy

Qualifications and Experience

Experience in a related field

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Ability to read, comprehend and follow instructions

Analyzing information

Job Location

Kinanie – Athi River

Application Deadline

30th November 2021

How To Apply

Click Here to Apply

NOTE TO APPLICANTS

SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING). SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT ASK FOR INFORMATION PERTAINING TO YOUR BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS AND ANY OTHER PERSONAL INFORMATION OUTSIDE THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.