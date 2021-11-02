Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
DATA CLERK -DATA/FYJ/10/2021
Job Description
Reporting to the MEAL Officer, the Data Clerk is primarily responsible for data entry of and addressing system/hardware challenges. The role also includes continuous data cleaning, verification, validation and updating of the records.
Responsibilities
- Ensure that client’s folders are up to date
- Working with primary service providers to resolve questions, inconsistencies or missing data and verify accuracy of data before entry into any electronic systems
- Ensure prompt entry of both summary and client level data from source documents into summary registers or data bases in the required format
- Generates summary reports and responds to enquiries regarding KEMRI issues through AMURT.
- Maintains confidentiality of information on source documents or in Data bases
- Assists in establishing and maintaining and effective and efficient records management for all patients on ART treatment with good audit trail
- Report monthly, quarterly, half yearly and annual progress on all project activities to program senior officer
- Monitor the sustainability of the project results
- Spear heading surge meeting while incorporating ccc team
- Ordering data equipment such as green card registers
- Assisting the CCC team to generate and implement work plan given by the partner
- Compiling the overall reports for the CCC department such as GBV reports, OVC, SAPN patient testing, rates of appointment keeping, TB cases
- Opening files for new patients, transfer in patients
- Recommend further improvement in CCC project activities where output is low
- Foreseeing that all CCC registers are up to date
- Updating CCC wall charts or flip charts on retention and suspension.
Qualifications
Education
- At least a diploma in IT. A degree will an added advantage
Knowledge
- Proven experience as data entry clerk or equivalent for at least 2 years
- Familiarity and experience with Health systems
- Data entry & data cleaning experience in USAID treatment and care project would be an added advantage
- Experience in training on data collection tools is a plus
- Fast typing skills; Knowledge of touch typing system is strongly preferred
- Excellent knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office Word, Excel etc.)
- Working knowledge of office equipment and computer hardware and peripheral devices
- Basic understanding of databases
- Positive attitude & an open mind
Skills and Abilities
- Sound coordination skills and a demonstrated ability to multi-task
- Demonstrates diplomacy, flexibility, and resourcefulness
- Strong critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills
- Demonstrated ability to work with and in teams.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Strong interpersonal skills as well as good judgment and vision
- Excellent organizational skills, teamwork and ability to prioritize tasks in a timely manner
How To Apply
All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV (Not more than 3 pages), certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 10th November 2021 indicating current and expected Salary. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number of the job as the email subject.
