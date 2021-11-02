Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DATA CLERK -DATA/FYJ/10/2021

Job Description

Reporting to the MEAL Officer, the Data Clerk is primarily responsible for data entry of and addressing system/hardware challenges. The role also includes continuous data cleaning, verification, validation and updating of the records.

Responsibilities

Ensure that client’s folders are up to date

Working with primary service providers to resolve questions, inconsistencies or missing data and verify accuracy of data before entry into any electronic systems

Ensure prompt entry of both summary and client level data from source documents into summary registers or data bases in the required format

Generates summary reports and responds to enquiries regarding KEMRI issues through AMURT.

Maintains confidentiality of information on source documents or in Data bases

Assists in establishing and maintaining and effective and efficient records management for all patients on ART treatment with good audit trail

Report monthly, quarterly, half yearly and annual progress on all project activities to program senior officer

Monitor the sustainability of the project results

Spear heading surge meeting while incorporating ccc team

Ordering data equipment such as green card registers

Assisting the CCC team to generate and implement work plan given by the partner

Compiling the overall reports for the CCC department such as GBV reports, OVC, SAPN patient testing, rates of appointment keeping, TB cases

Opening files for new patients, transfer in patients

Recommend further improvement in CCC project activities where output is low

Foreseeing that all CCC registers are up to date

Updating CCC wall charts or flip charts on retention and suspension.

Qualifications

Education

At least a diploma in IT. A degree will an added advantage

Knowledge

Proven experience as data entry clerk or equivalent for at least 2 years

Familiarity and experience with Health systems

Data entry & data cleaning experience in USAID treatment and care project would be an added advantage

Experience in training on data collection tools is a plus

Fast typing skills; Knowledge of touch typing system is strongly preferred

Excellent knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office Word, Excel etc.)

Working knowledge of office equipment and computer hardware and peripheral devices

Basic understanding of databases

Positive attitude & an open mind

Skills and Abilities

Sound coordination skills and a demonstrated ability to multi-task

Demonstrates diplomacy, flexibility, and resourcefulness

Strong critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills

Demonstrated ability to work with and in teams.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills as well as good judgment and vision

Excellent organizational skills, teamwork and ability to prioritize tasks in a timely manner

How To Apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV (Not more than 3 pages), certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 10th November 2021 indicating current and expected Salary. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number of the job as the email subject.