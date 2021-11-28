Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data Analyst Lead

Royal Media Services is looking for a Data Analyst Lead to be based in one of our subsidiary Companies.

He/She will support our Product, Sales, Leadership and Marketing teams with insights gained from analyzing a wide variety of company data.

The ideal candidate will analyze, process, and model data then interpret the results to create actionable plans for the company. He or she is expected to utilize his/her skills in both technology and social science to find trends and manage data, then utilize industry knowledge, contextual understanding, skepticism of existing assumptions – to uncover solutions to our business challenges.

You shall be expected to formulate strategies to collect, interpret and make sense of messy, unstructured data, from sources such as smart devices, social media feeds, and emails that don’t neatly fit into a database.

Responsibilities

Working with stakeholders to identify opportunities for leveraging company data and improve business outcomes

Mine and analyze data from company databases to drive innovation, optimization and improvement of product development, marketing techniques and business strategies

Employ sophisticated analytical methods, machine learning and statistical methods to prepare data forin predictive and prescriptive modeling

Perform exploratory data analysis (EDA) to determine how to handle missing data and to look for trends and/or opportunities

Discovering new algorithms to solve problems and build programs to automate repetitive work

Communicate predictions and findings to management, marketing and other stakeholders through effective data visualizations and reports

Research new ways for modelling and predictive behavior for large scale projects.

Lead data mining and collection procedures.

Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Applied Math or any other quantitative field.

3+ years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models.

Proven experience using statistical computer languages, preferably Python and R, to manipulate dataand draw insights from large data sets.

Hands-on experience with big data processing engines like Apache Spark

Experience visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders using: Power BI, Data Studio etc.

Have great communication skills and are a strong advocate of using data science to drive decisions

Commercial understanding, strategic and creative thinking.

Ability to prioritize and handle multiple projects meeting tight deadlines.

Strong drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.

Results-orientation and self-motivation, taking accountability for business performance issues.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Strong organizational and leadership skills

A business mindset

How to Apply

If you are interested and qualified, please email your CV and a one-page statement explaining why you are the ideal candidate for the position to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke by Friday 3rd December 2021

Clearly cite Job Ref No. HRD/CAL/DAL/12/2021 as your email subject.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.