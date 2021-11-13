Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Date posted: 11th November 2021 Organization: Research 8020 Limited Position: Data Analyst
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Job type: Full time
Job category: Market Research
About Research 8020:
Research 8020 Limited is a progressive digital age Pan-African market research company that helps large, medium and small organizations as well as Government and non-governmental organizations gather insights needed for innovation and growth of their products, services and programmes.
Job Summary:
We are seeking a Data Analyst to join our professional services team. The position is on a full time basis and is based in Nairobi.
Responsibilities:
- Developing, scripts for questionnaires for data collection
- Doing cumulative analysis and data modelling
- Implementing and maintaining
- Organizing data in to usable formats
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
Requirements:
MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:
- MUST: Minimum a Degree in statistics or related fields
- MUST: Minimum 2 years’ experience in a research environment
- MUST: Proficiency in SPSS, R and other statistical software
- MUST: Be able to script surveys on ODK, Kobo and other survey software
OTHER QUALIFICATIONS
- Excellent interpersonal skills to work with colleagues from different teams and levels
- Knowledge in SPSS and other analysis software will be an added advantage
- Have a customer service orientation and professional attitude.
How to apply:
Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit their CV and a cover letter to jobs@research8020.com by 5pm Friday, 25th November 2021.
For more about the company, please visit www.research8020.com Do not attach your testimonials or certificates.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
There is no fee or charge required at any stage of the recruitment process.
