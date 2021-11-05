Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: November 19, 2021

JOB TITLE: Data Analyst

DEPARTMENT: RESEARCH

REPORTING TO: PROJECT DIRECTOR

About Farsight Africa Group

Farsight Africa Group is a leading full-service Pan-African communications company that delivers impactful solutions to companies, governments, development organizations’ and individuals across East Africa.

Farsight Africa Group has established a reputation in the marketplace for working in complex and challenging environments that demand a comprehensive understanding of local cultures, indigenous communication practices and relationships with stakeholders, at both the grassroots and national level.

Purpose

Engage a qualified and highly experienced Consultant to undertake the creation of maps and analytics, production of data analytics and infographics using industry-standard and innovative technologies.

Part A. Background

Our client has contracted us to conduct an area-based baseline gender mapping exercise for their project that entails providing support to Somalia to make gender equality a basic human right as a vital prerequisite l to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which visualizes a world “of universal respect for human rights and human dignity” in which “every woman and girl enjoys full gender equality, and all legal, social and economic barriers to their empowerment have been removed.

The program has fully embraced area-based programming that utilizes the geographic ‘area’ as the main entry point for intervention rather than a sector or target group. This provides an additional benefit as it allows for the application of an integrated, innovative, and flexible process that covers various issues, including empowering disadvantaged communities, creating jobs, pursuing environmental sustainability, seeking gender equality, promoting youth, confronting prejudice etc. Gender inequality is entrenched in the cultural, political, and market systems that operate at household, community, and national levels.

To this end, Farsight Africa Group Limited will engage a Consultant to undertake the creation of maps and analytics, production of data analytics and infographics using industry-standard and innovative technologies

Objective of the Assignment

The main objective of this assignment is to create maps, analytics and produce data analytics as well as information graphics (infographics) applying standard and innovative ICT and graphic technologies

Part B. Scope of Work and Expected Outputs

The consultant shall:

a) Use applicable and relevant available technologies to conceptualize, visualize and create maps using the data provided by the client and Farsight Africa Group Limited

b) Apply available technologies to develop vivid information graphics based on the data provided

c) Develop area-based and focused data analytics using the information availed by the client and Farsight Africa Group Limited

Expected Deliverables / Outputs:

a) Production of all the infographics, data analytics and area-based maps of the gender mainstreaming activities in Somalia and Somaliland

Part C. Methodology

The consultant will strictly follow the work plan and the time schedule agreed with Farsight Africa Group in undertaking the contract assignment.

a) An appropriate methodology will have to be determined by the consultant in consultations with the Farsight Africa Group Limited

b) The consultant will work in close collaboration with Farsight Africa Group and the client

c) Farsight Africa Group Limited shall provide the necessary support required by the consultant during the period of assignment

Part D. Duty Station

c) The consultant will undertake a mix of in-home-based and Farsight Africa Group office space when necessary based on the agreed work plan and methodology.

d) The consultant is expected to use their own computer, software, internet services and other equipment required for the task.

Part E. Required Expertise and Qualifications

a) A post-graduate or equivalent qualification/ degree in Geospatial Science, Information Communication Technology, Computer Science, Data Science, Econometrics or Information Management or any other relevant discipline.

b) At least 5-7 years of prior work experience in dealing with GIS technologies, data Analytics.

c) Excellent analytical skills

d) Ability to work with large amounts of information and see the “ bigger picture”.

e) Comfortable with juggling fact, figures and numbers crunching

f) Excellent reporting and report writing skills

How to Apply

Send in your resume, accompanied by a cover letter, in PDF format with the subject “HR Officer” to jobs@farsightafrica.com on or before the 19th November 2021.