Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – System Ya Kapungala hitmaker, Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen, is yet to move on after his wife, Farida Wambui, dumped him for a tycoon.

Opening up about his struggles through a long Instagram post, the legendary gospel singer disclosed that he is not planning to get into a relationship anytime soon.

Apparently, he has not picked up his broken pieces and so, he doesn’t want to hurt the next partner.

“Are u dating? Are u planning to date soon? NO! Why? I think such emotional mess makes people carry a lot in their hearts and that’s dangerous to the next partner who might be innocent. Btw vulnerability is my strength. I am not Saint but a man.. Not just a man.. But a MAN OF GOD!” the singer shared on Instagram.

Owen said it has been a year since he separated with his wife and he has been going through a difficult time that has made him do things he regrets.

“Through the whole year I have been an emotional wreck! Living alone made it harder! Making me ask myself so many questions! Like am I a man enough? Am I poor or rich? Is all that necessary? The situation made me buy expensive unnecessary things just to prove to myself that I can! The situation made me travel far and book in hotels just to prove that I can! The mental mess made me flirt with people just to prove that am still a man!!… Yes a man!!! Am I proud of it? NO! I felt terrible and horrible, and anything about me flirting or anything of that sort came from me being affected emotionally,” he further narrated.

However, he noted that although he has gone through emotional torture, the separation was a beginning of something special since he has achieved a lot by transforming lives through humanitarian work.

“In a span of 1 year I have achieved a lot! I have touched and transformed lives through my humanitarian work and the greatest being building a Children’s home for kids born with disabilities. And another major milestone has been going back to the studio and coming up with an album and launching it,” he added.

