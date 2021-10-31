Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Service Officer

Job Description

The incumbent will accurately capture customer information, ensure quality of documentation as per company’s specifications, provide excellent customer service and ensure timely issuance of quotations.

KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Debiting of premiums and processing of policy documents

Debiting and processing of renewal endorsements

Processing and checking of underwriting Documents

Issuing of Endorsements

Issuing & signing of Motor Certificates

Issuing and signing of yellow cards

Review and dispatch of notices

Ensure that work is done within the set standards of service

Do a detailed weekly mail reports on outstanding work.

Give quality customer service to all our clients.

Safe keeping of motor certificates and yellow cards.

Perform any other duties as may be required by the management.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Good Communication Skills

Computer Literate

Ability to work under minimum supervision

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s Degree plus progress in relevant insurance professional qualifications e.g. AIIK, ACII

Minimum of 1 year preferably in the Insurance Industry

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Old Mutual Kenya on oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com to apply