Customer Service Officer
Job Description
The incumbent will accurately capture customer information, ensure quality of documentation as per company’s specifications, provide excellent customer service and ensure timely issuance of quotations.
KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Debiting of premiums and processing of policy documents
- Debiting and processing of renewal endorsements
- Processing and checking of underwriting Documents
- Issuing of Endorsements
- Issuing & signing of Motor Certificates
- Issuing and signing of yellow cards
- Review and dispatch of notices
- Ensure that work is done within the set standards of service
- Do a detailed weekly mail reports on outstanding work.
- Give quality customer service to all our clients.
- Safe keeping of motor certificates and yellow cards.
- Perform any other duties as may be required by the management.
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Good Communication Skills
- Computer Literate
- Ability to work under minimum supervision
QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s Degree plus progress in relevant insurance professional qualifications e.g. AIIK, ACII
- Minimum of 1 year preferably in the Insurance Industry
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to Old Mutual Kenya on oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com to apply
