Customer Care Officer

Meridian Health Group is one of the market leaders in quality, cost-effective and accessible health care in Kenya and East African region. At the heart of our corporate philosophy is a devotion to patient centred care and service excellence. We are dedicated to providing effective and efficient care in a safe and welcoming environment.

We seek to recruit competent and qualified individuals in the following capacities:

Job Purpose

The Customer Care Officer herein referred to as ‘CC’ is responsible for receiving and guiding all the clients through the clinical departments at the branch to ensure efficient service delivery and patient satisfaction. The CC is the customer service champion at the clinic and is expected to portray exemplary customer service at all times.

Responsibilities

Responsible for dispatching of corporate claim invoices, smart reports and ensuring completeness off claim forms and invoices and preparation of the dispatch reports.

Responsible for preparation and issue of receipts to customers.

Timely preparation of petty cash float requisitions for reimbursements /replenishment.

Receiving all clients in a pleasant and professional manner.

Collecting the relevant client bio data and updating the same accurately and completely in the Electronic Medical Records system and any other system that may be in place for service provision.

Verifying validity of all insured clients in the relevant database before services are provided.

Queuing the clients to the relevant clinical departments and guiding the clients accordingly.

Filing of all official documents pertaining to the branch including all licenses, contracts, and SOPS.

Responding to all client queries.

Recording and reporting all incidences that occur at the branch.

Receive all in-coming calls to the organization and directing them to the relevant departments/persons.

Sending requisite reports as communicated from time to time.

Financial Responsibility

Custodian of petty cash and cash revenues received on a daily basis.

Accounting for the petty cash transaction by preparation and compilation of the petty cash used supporting documents and submission of the same to the Treasury Accountant.

Billing for all medical examination reports done at the branch.

Preparing and reconciling cash revenues report to the Navision® and Kranium system on a daily basis and accounting with supporting documents any cash revenue spending. This is submitted to the Trade Payables accountant and the Treasury Accountant on a daily basis.

Qualifications

O-levels/A-Levels

Diploma/ Bachelor’s degree in any business-related field.

Certificate in computer applications.

Other know-how required apart from academic and professional qualifications

Previous relevant work experience required

At least 1yr experience in a similar position

Personal Attributes

Keen on detail with a high degree of accuracy

Accurately enter data

Computer Skills

Ability to work under pressure

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills

Team Player

Time Management

Honesty & high integrity

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the requirements for any of the positions above should send current CV and cover letter quoting the post applying for in the subject line to: hr@mhg.co.ke by close of business 5th November, 2021.

Due to urgency in filling the above positions, shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted