WHO WE ARE
Moko Home + Living is a manufacturer and retailer of home furniture products. We pride ourselves on creativity, passion, and fun. Our customers dream of a welcoming place to sleep, relax, and host their guests, but they tell us this isn’t easy – they either have to break the bank or settle for low-quality furniture. Join us in building the products, the brand, and the operations, to put high- quality, affordable living within everyone’s reach. Since our founding, we have reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products, attracted global investment, and grown from a start-up to mid-sized company with 300+ employees.
WHAT YOU’LL DO
We’re looking to add customer-oriented, analytical people to our Customer Engagement team. You’ll be motivated by building relationships with a portfolio of long-term customers – whether they are hustling in Gikomba or running a major supermarket. You’ll take pride in keeping everyone’s accounts in order – making sure the dozens of clients you manage are fully stocked while keeping on top of their account payments. Most importantly, you’ll be eager to take on more responsibility and grow your career as part of our team.
THE ROLE IN BRIEF
Manage Client Accounts
- Take responsibility for placing orders according to credit rules and credit limit established by your supervisor
- Manage customers’ payment schedule and ensure that customers adhere to credit limits
- Build long-term relationships with clients and service recurring order needs
- Provide all customer support required by the clients in your portfolio
Network Within the Industry and Identify New Clients
- Build and grow relationships within the furniture manufacture industry
- Use industry networks and other means to generate new leads on an on-going basis
- Develop a strong understanding of competitors and competing products on the market
Present Products to Prospective Customers
- Pursue leads, research prospects and make initial introductory calls
- Make product presentations which show an in-depth understanding of our products and the client’s needs
- Offer recommendations to your supervisor about creditworthiness of new customers
- Close relationships and coordinate orders with our warehouse
CAREER GROWTH + COMPENSATION
Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.
ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?
- A preference for 1-2 years’ experience in a role with sales or customer relations responsibilities
- Extremely strong interpersonal skills and success developing productive professional relationships
- A mature professional who can comfortably relate with business owners and senior purchasing managers
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail—ability to analyse customer statements and proactively identify and address issues with customer accounts
- Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel
- Eager to join a quickly-growing organization and team
How To Apply
Visit moko.co.ke/careers to apply online/Apply Here- All Positions
