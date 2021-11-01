Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 November 2021 – Fast-rising singer, Nikita Kering, was among the Kenyan artists who performed at a sold-out show headlined by popular Nigerian artist, Omah Lay, at Royal Gardens along Kiambu Road.

When the beautiful songstress stepped on stage with her dancers, she didn’t disappoint.

She put up a spectacular show by shaking her big derriere and whining her flexible waist, leaving her fans yearning for more.

Nikita is proving to be among the most promising female artists in Kenya.

Besides her gorgeous body and beauty, she has a very sweet voice and her music writing skills are also top-notch.

Here’s a short clip of her amazing performance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.