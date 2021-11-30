Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – A crisis is looming over the 2022 elections after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) pulled out of the Election Preparedness Committee, citing alleged infringement of its independence.

In a letter dated Monday, November 29, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati informed members of the National Multi-Sectoral Consultative Forum on Election Preparedness and its Technical Working Committee that the polls’ body would not conform to the pressure to give up on its election mandate as stipulated in the Constitution.

Chebukati raised concerns with the terms of reference of the election preparedness committee.

“After consultations and in-depth critical appraisal of the terms of reference, IEBC, would wish to respectfully withdraw from further engagement in the activities of the said committee,” Chebukati stated.

He cited Article 88 of the Constitution which outlines the mandate of the Commission, and Article 249(2) which provides that the commissions and the holders of independent offices are subject only to the 2010 Constitution and the law; and are independent and not subject to direction or control by any person or authority.

Chebukati further alleged that the committee was pushing out the IEBC while attempting to hand over its powers to the other aforementioned institutions.

The lawyer alluded to an alleged plan to tamper with the election as he was adamant that IEBC was mandated to ensure that whatever voting method is used, the system is simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent.

He noted that IEBC was of the opinion that the NMSCF on Election Preparedness, apart from infringing on the independence of the Commission, had assumed the role of other institutions, notably, the Parliamentary Departmental Committees, particularly the Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) of the National Assembly.

Prior to IEBC withdrawal, the committee comprised of the IEBC, Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome (Judiciary), Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani (Treasury) CS Joe Mucheru (ICT), Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Philip Kameru – Director-General National Intelligence Service (NIS), Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai (National Police Service) among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST