Friday, 05 November 2021 – Kabi Wa Jesus is now taking care of his daughter Abby, whom he sired with his cousin.

Kabi had neglected the 8-year-old girl until his cousin dragged him to court and sued him for child support.

He demanded a DNA test to establish whether he is the biological father of the girl and the test turned positive.

After the paternity test, he promised to support the little girl.

Kabi shared a video buying a school bag for Abby to prove that he is supporting her.

Kabi said he sired the baby in 2013 before he was born again.

