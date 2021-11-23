Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s ex-lawyers have obtained orders prohibiting him from publishing any further expose against them pending the outcome of their case.

The lawyers, Cecil Miller and George Kithi, obtained orders prohibiting Sonko from publishing anything related to them in his ongoing exposé.

The court also prohibited Justice Said Chitembwe’s alleged brother, Amana Said Jirani, from publishing anything about the two lawyers.

Chief Magistrate H.N Nyaga issued the orders on Tuesday and directed the two advocates to serve the order and court papers on Sonko by the end of business today.

“Pending the outcome of the inter partes hearing, the defendants are hereby restrained from publishing further statements and articles concerning the plaintiffs,” Nyaga stated.

Nyaga also ruled that the application will be heard urgently and on a priority basis due to the nature of the publication and the public interest in the matter.

