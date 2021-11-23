Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has asked the government to ban all middlemen taking Kenyans to the Middle East.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Atwoli said that many Kenyans working abroad, especially in Saudi Arabia, were undergoing hardship to put food on the table.

Atwoli noted that bodies arrive from the Middle East aboard the country’s planes landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) every morning.

The veteran trade unionist further noted that it was better for the country to remain poor than subject its citizens to hardships and torture.

“The issue of people being sent to work outside, that is indirect slavery.

“You can see the government claim that we have received some money from abroad, but under what circumstances?

“Every morning when at JKIA, there are coffins of Kenyans who have passed away, most coming from Middle East planes.

“They are young. We object strongly. It is better a country stays poor but protects the lives of its citizens.

“All countries worldwide prioritise the safety of their people,” he explained.

Atwoli further argued that all labour agencies exporting the Kenyan workforce should be disbanded and let the government deal with each other directly.

