Thursday November 18, 2021 – Embattled High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe has come out to defend himself over a video leaked by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko linking him to bribery.

According to Chitembwe, Sonko’s video was edited to frame him.

This comes even as the Judge sought to clear his name from the leaks that have since gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Sonko released a video recording of a meeting between Judge Chitembwe’s brother soliciting and receiving a bribe on his behalf.

However, Chitembwe, made it clear that all the allegations leveled against him were doctored and tailored to suit a notion that he is not fit to hold office.

He noted that the videos were meant to fit a specific narrative as intended by Sonko, who was hounded out of office for corruption.

“I have no problem. Let the videos go round because they are edited to fit a particular narrative. Some parts have been left. I knew about the existence of the videos in July and it was just a matter of when they would be out,” he stated.

The Judge denied links with the person who was identified in the leaked videos as his brother, noting that they only come from the same rural home.

“That man is not my brother, not my uncle and our parents are not related. However, I have known him for over 10 years because we both come from Kwale.”

According to the Judge, the videos were taken when he was approached by a client who wanted to purchase land from Sonko. To avoid being defrauded, the client sought advice from him.

“He pleaded with me to allow him come to my house with the politician whom I had cut links with earlier. He was afraid he might be conned. I allowed the three of them to come to my house,” Chitembwe clarified.

“We were not trying to compromise any court case that day. They were pursuing appellants in a certain case, asking them to withdraw the matter for an out of court settlement.”

Chitembwe castigated Sonko of staging the leaks as a revenge strategy against him for giving the greenlight for the swearing-in of Kananu as the third Governor for Nairobi.

