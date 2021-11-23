Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has changed his plans to drop Deputy President William Ruto as his number 2 in the Jubilee ranks.

This is even as he had earlier directed the Jubilee Party to sack Ruto as Deputy Party Leader during the National Delegates Convention that was set for the end of this month.

According to well-placed sources, Uhuru is terrified of what Ruto and his supporters would do to him if he dropped the DP just like that.

The source intimated that Uhuru made the last-minute decision to save his State of Nation Address which is set to be delivered about the same time as Ruto’s ouster.

The president was said to be aggrieved by thoughts of how Ruto’s ouster would jeopardise his speech.

Ruto is believed to have a following both in Jubilee and the country and Uhuru was set to address a divided nation if the plan succeeded.

It was feared that Uhuru would have been booed and jeered by Ruto’s allies in Parliament.

The president also feared antagonizing delegates aligned with Ruto at the NDC.

His handlers alleged that ejecting Ruto before thousands of delegates would have backfired in the president’s face.

